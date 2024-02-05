Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Asda has announced it is opening 110 Asda Express convenience stores across the UK in February – including five in Lancashire.

The retailer is converting all 470 convenience sites acquired from the Co-op and EG Group to Asda Express before the end of March.

This month, the Asda Express rebrand is coming to stores in Preston, Thornton, Lancaster, Morecambe and Ormskirk.

The full list of Asda Express sites opening in Lancashire this month are:

Preston - Blackpool Road, Preston, PR1 6UY. Opening Tuesday, February 13

Thornton - Fleetwood Road, Thornton, FY5 1LZ. Opening Thursday, February 22

Ormskirk - County Road, Ormskirk, L39 3LU. Opening Tuesday, February 6

Lancaster - Owen Road, Lancaster, LA1 2LL. Opening Tuesday, February 20

Morecambe - Regent Road, Morecambe, LA4 4QY. Opening Tuesday, February 20

Asda’s ongoing expansion into the fast-growing £40bn convenience store market has been a key pillar of the retailer’s strategy since the retailer's acquisition by the Lancashire-based Issa brothers and TDR Capital in 2021.

What can you buy at Asda Express?

Asda Express stores stock up to 3,000 branded and own-label products to suit a broad range of customer needs including ‘top up’ shops for essential items such as milk and bread, grabbing lunch on the go or cooking dinner from scratch.

Asda says its new Express stores at petrol stations will provide "great value in fuel", while customers shopping for groceries can expect to save an average of 8% compared to the former Co-op stores and 15% in comparison to the former EG Group convenience sites.

Andy Perry, Asda’s vice president of convenience, said: “Asda’s significant investment in building a nationwide chain of convenience stores is a key component of our long-term strategy to become the number two player in UK grocery.

"February is a transformational month for the programme with a record number of store openings and conversion of all former Co-op sites to Asda Express sites.