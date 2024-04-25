Never underestimate the power of funny: Plant-based POWR debuts ‘free climber’ film

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Developed by leading creative agency McCann Bristol, ‘The Climb’ is a cautionary tale that follows a free climber preparing to tackle ‘the Big One’, an ominous, vertical rockface that he's always been fixated on. The film is shot with the same intensity as an epic sports documentary but ends with a ‘dark humour’ twist that viewers don’t expect, tying into the campaign line: ‘Never underestimate the Power of Plants.’

“We’re a challenger brand in sports nutrition, a category that can often take itself quite seriously,” explains VOOM CEO Robin Higgens. “While we’re serious about creating our plant-based products, our team and our customers are outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy the unpredictability of nature, something McCann has expertly captured in the film.”

McCann Bristol’s Executive Creative Director, Zane Radcliffe adds: “Humour doesn’t often find its way into health and nutrition, so it’s been a breath of fresh air to write and shoot this, and to work with a bold client who understands that you don’t always have to land the brand in the first six seconds. The joy of this film is in its restraint. The product is the punchline, which makes it all the more powerful – never underestimate the power of funny!”

Launching earlier this month across social platforms, the film was directed by Olivier Richomme at Chief, and stars GB climber and Men’s Boulder medallist, Louis Parkinson, continuing VOOM’s collaboration with elite athletes.