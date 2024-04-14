Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nelibean's Coffee House, which opened in Chorley Market in February 2022, has announced it will be closing in May.

In a statement on Facebook, the owner thanked everyone for the support they have received.

They also asked anyone who was interested in owning their own coffee shop to come forward.

“I really do love the coffee shop and all our lovely customers but with the bar and the children I feel like it’s too much for me to keep doing,” the statement read.

“It’s such a fabulous opportunity for someone who only has the one business and can put all their time and attention into it.

“There is so much more that could be done but I just don’t have the time. I would rather have one business and do it amazingly than two and do them both ok.

If anyone is interested in owning their own little coffee shop in a thriving little town then please get in touch, it really is a great little spot.”

The news was met with sadness from residents.

One person wrote: “Oh no I’m so sorry to hear this! I love your little coffee house! Your drinks and milkshakes are the best. I wish you all the best. You will be missed.”