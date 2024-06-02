National Fish and Chips Day 2024: 25 of the best chippies in Lancashire to try

National Fish and Chips Day is an annual celebration dedicated to honouring the iconic British dish.

It showcases the unique combination of flaky fish, crispy batter, and fluffy chips that have become a culinary symbol of the United Kingdom.

It is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June each year, but this year it will be observed on June 6 to coincide with the D-Day 80 celebrations.

With no shortage of delicious chippies in Lancashire, we asked our readers for their recommendations.

In no particular order, here are 25 fish and chip shops you try:

1 . Leyland Cross Fish & Chips Church Road, Leyland, PR25 3EJ | 4.4 out of 5 (407 Google reviews) | "Great choice, great service and quality fish and chips." Photo Sales

2 . Victoria Chippy Victoria Street, Lostock Hall, Preston, PR5 5RA | 4.5 out of 5 (17 Google reviews) | "Always an excellent standard of food." Photo Sales

3 . Godwin's Fish & Chips Pope Lane, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 9BA | 4.5 out of 5 (357 Google reviews) | "Best fish and chips in Preston and lovely staff. Freat food, great place." Photo Sales