National Fish and Chips Day 2024: 25 of the best chippies in Lancashire to try

National Fish and Chips Day is an annual celebration dedicated to honouring the iconic British dish.
It showcases the unique combination of flaky fish, crispy batter, and fluffy chips that have become a culinary symbol of the United Kingdom.
It is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June each year, but this year it will be observed on June 6 to coincide with the D-Day 80 celebrations.
With no shortage of delicious chippies in Lancashire, we asked our readers for their recommendations.
In no particular order, here are 25 fish and chip shops you try:
1. Leyland Cross Fish & Chips
Church Road, Leyland, PR25 3EJ | 4.4 out of 5 (407 Google reviews) | "Great choice, great service and quality fish and chips."
2. Victoria Chippy
Victoria Street, Lostock Hall, Preston, PR5 5RA | 4.5 out of 5 (17 Google reviews) | "Always an excellent standard of food."
3. Godwin's Fish & Chips
Pope Lane, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 9BA | 4.5 out of 5 (357 Google reviews) | "Best fish and chips in Preston and lovely staff. Freat food, great place."
4. Lily’s Traditional Fish & Chips
Foxhall Road, Blackpool, FY1 5AB | 4.7 out of 5 (1.1k Google reviews) | "Fantastic fish & chips and reasonably priced. Wouldn't go anywhere else next time I go to Blackpool."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.