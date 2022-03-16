During the week, which ran between March 7-12, four Digital T Level students started with the company’s IT department as they enhance their classroom learning with industry experience.

T Level qualifications require a minimum of 45 days of industry placement, and the new starters will spend this time working across the IT department’s different areas.

One student, Hamza Usmani, 16, said: “It’s fantastic to get so much workplace experience with the course and it’s exciting to begin my placement here at James Hall & Co. Ltd. It’s a huge company with so many different areas, and has strong links with a big global brand in SPAR.”

(Left to right), James Hall & Co. Ltd HR Director Lee Smith, with the four T Level students Ben Lintern, Hamza Usmani, Cameron Jackson, and Patrick Flanagan from Cardinal Newman College, and Recruitment Manager Paul Armson (right). Image: Camera-Shy

Emma Rowles, Learning and Development Manager at James Hall & Co, added: “We’re thrilled to welcome our four Digital T Level students into the company from Cardinal Newman College, and we look forward to getting them settled into their roles in the IT department where they can develop their skills and expertise.”

James Hall & Co’s recruitment team also held a Q&A session with students at Cardinal Newman College, and supported young people at Runshaw College who are looking to make their first steps onto the career ladder.

Paul Armson, Recruitment Manager at James Hall & Co. Ltd, said: “National Careers Week 2022 is the ideal opportunity to promote the vast range of career opportunities that exist within the James Hall Group of Companies, and we’re delighted to get on board with our support.

“Attracting the best young talent into our business is a key focus for us as we plan for the future, and it is brilliant to get out on the road into colleges with the team speaking directly to students about the opportunities we can provide in Lancashire and across the North of England.”