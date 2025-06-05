Napthens increases ranking as UK legal advisors on mergers and acquisitions (M&A)

Preston-based Napthens has not only cemented its place as the leading legal advisors on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the north west region in the first quarter of 2025 but is now one of the top 15 in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The confirmation of the north west firm’s rise up the rankings came through data from Experian Market IQ, which shows the firm advised upon an impressive 10 deals in the region during the period and 13 overall in the UK.

This follows another busy end to the tax year for the corporate team, as it continues to increase its support to businesses across the UK and abroad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Notable activity included the sale of Raintite Trading Limited in a deal with Swedish firm Bergman & Beving and the sale of the UFHN Group of Companies to global heating technology business Purmo Group of Finland.

Keith Melling, partner and head of corporate at north west law firm Napthens

Keith Melling, partner and head of corporate, said: “Napthens being recognised as the top ranked legal advisor by Experian Market IQ for the first quarter of 2025 in the north west, and in the top 15 in the country, is testament to the hard work and dedication of our corporate team which continues to be regarded by clients and intermediaries as a trusted choice for advising on transactions across the north and beyond.

“As with late 2024, tax changes being implemented from the budget last year has seen accelerated business decisions, and the entire team has once again worked tirelessly to complete deals to tight deadlines.

“I’m incredibly proud of the efforts made by everyone, working around the clock and showing huge commitment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This reinforces our position as a staunch supporter of businesses and deals across the region and UK, and means we enter the final quarter of the year in a very strong position.

“We have further transactions in the pipeline for the rest of 2025 and I’m confident that we will continue to be one of the most active advisers in the region, and now UK, throughout 2025.”