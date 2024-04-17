Music night puts spring in the step for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The hardy annual, which has consistently sold out the St Mary’s Club for almost two decades, returned for its traditional April date to raise £1,763 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

This total includes a £548 donation from Chorley’s branch of the Santander Bank after its manager Norma agreed to match the amount raised by the show’s tombola, which was organised by Linda Sherlock with help from Cath Murphy, and its raffle, organised by Denis Ashcroft.

Retired postmaster Denis, who lost his mum to cancer as an 11-year-old, has fundraised for cancer charities throughout his adult life, raising more than £20,000 alone for Rosemere Cancer Foundation by putting on his “Back in Time” concerts every spring and autumn.

Denis (far right) celebrates another "Spring Back in Time Charity Music Night" success

The concerts are headlined by vocalist Sean Leonard supported by Denis’ cousin Lindsay Marie Ashcroft, a Longton teacher by day and singer by evening.

Lancaster-based Sean is known nationally for his unique blend

of Irish and country music, which he intersperses with popular ballads from the 60s, 70s and 80s. Both he and Lindsay, who performs a Patsy Cline tribute set, donate their time and talent.

Denis said: “Thank you to Santander, Sean, Lindsay and everyone who came along and helped in any way. We are supported by many of the same people at each event as they know they have a good night but it’s also good to see new faces too. Rosemere Cancer Foundation is a charity close to many people’s hearts.”

Yvonne Stott, community and events fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “Denis’ concerts always sell-out because Sean and Lindsay are great performers. Besides the show, there’s dancing and supper in a wonderful, friendly atmosphere. We are incredibly grateful to Denis for choosing to support us and we never take his support for granted.”

Tickets are already selling fast for Denis’ “Autumn Back in Time Charity Music Night” at St Mary’s Club on Friday, 27th September 2024.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region's specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital.

