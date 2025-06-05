Music industry leader Kim O’Brien launches ‘Til Sunrise consultancy
With an 18-year tenure leading operations for The Warehouse Project, one of the world’s biggest club nights, and a key figure behind Parklife Festival, Kim has been at the forefront of the UK’s biggest dance music events.
Her work has helped define Manchester’s reputation as a cultural destination, with her strategic vision and deep-rooted community focus playing a central role in the city’s growth to a global identity.
Now, Kim brings her experience to ‘Til Sunrise, her boutique consultancy created to support music, events, and lifestyle brands with culture-first strategies and operations.
Through this new venture, she offers expertise in festival and venue operations, sponsorships, customer experience, and delivery, built on a philosophy that prioritises people, passion, and purpose.
The consultancy is already working with major names, including Liverpool’s Blackstone Street Warehouse and the globally recognised Afro Nation festival. But Kim’s mission goes beyond logistics. ‘Til Sunrise is about helping brands create meaningful experiences, building lasting communities, and staying ahead in an ever-changing industry.
“Being at the heart of the UK music and festival scene from my hometown in Manchester, I’ve seen how the industry evolves with every sunrise,” Kim says. “The industry is always shifting, but one thing never changes – people want to have a good time. Empowering talented people and building supportive communities is the magic that will make that good time last a long time.”
Find out more at www.tilsunrise.co.uk.