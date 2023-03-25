We Don’t Give a Fork in Guildhall Street has been cooking up the “best burgers Preston has ever seen” since 2017.

But on Saturday (March 25), bosses announced the restaurant would be closing after this weekend, leaving burger fans heartbroken.

A spokesman for We Don’t Give a Fork said: “It is with a really sad face we announce that this is our last weekend in business.

We Don’t Give a Fork has announced it will close its doors after this weekend (Credit: Google)

“We’ve had some amazing times over the past six or seven years and we want to thank each and every person who’s been part of our journey.

“From our amazing team – some who have been with us from the beginning – the friends and family who have helped us along the way, and of course our fantastic and many loyal customers.

“We are sad to be closing, but know it’s the best thing for everyone involved.

“Please join us this weekend for one final hoorah.”

Fans were quick to voice their sadness at the news, and flooded the Facebook post with comments of support.

“This is devastating news,” one person wrote.

“You are our favourite burger place in Preston.

“It won’t be the same without your amazing food.

“I wish you all there the best for the future.”

Another added: “Sorry to hear this Josh.

“I have said it once and I will say it again, some of the best burgers and fries I have ever had anywhere!”

Staff said they were left “overwhelmed” by the messages of support, and thanked regulars for their messages in a follow-up post.

“Thank you so much for your comments, support and well wishes on last night's post,” a spokesman for the burger bar added.

“We would love to see you this weekend and give our bar and its amazing team the send off it deserves.

“We’re overwhelmed with all the comments and messages we’ve had, and we’ve noticed a few people saying they’re going to try and visit this weekend.

“Don't forget, we’re only small so try to book ahead and as always if you’re running late or can’t make it please let us know.