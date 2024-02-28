MP visits new homes taking shape in Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove MP, recently announced a renewed push on planning reform. The MP for Ribble Valley met with housebuilder Persimmon as the focus on the need for new housing intensifies in the run-up to a general election.

Mr Evans joined Persimmon’s regional Managing Director at their Brindle Park development in Bamber Bridge just 4 miles from Preston city centre.

During his visit, the MP met with local apprentices working on the development which will provide 261 new homes made up of 2 to 5 bedroom properties.

Nigel Evans, MP for Ribble Valley, said “I was delighted to visit Brindle Park earlier this month and meet with the many apprentices at Persimmon who are being trained to the very highest level in the skills needed to build new homes. They were all incredibly enthusiastic and I was hugely impressed and delighted to see the results of their new skills whilst I toured the site.”

Anthony Mansfield, Managing Director of Persimmon Lancashire: "We always welcome the opportunity to demonstrate our role in delivering new housing, and so we were delighted to host Nigel Evans MP.

“Persimmon is absolutely committed to delivering high-quality homes for local people, with nearly half of our customers over the last two years being first-time buyers.