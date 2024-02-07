MP visits growing Buckshaw Village manufacturing company to meet staff

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Group55 has 80 employees. It works with major pet retailers and manufactures other companies’ products across pet personal and home care categories. Katherine also met marketing director Julie Butcher and technical director Kate Horton on the visit.

She was told the company was started 25 years ago with just £700 and it has grown into a major local employer.

“It was a real pleasure to visit this fabulous local company that is exporting all over the world and is a respected leader in its sector,” said Katherine.

Katherine pictured with Stephen Turner and Rob Banks.

“I’m always blown away by the range and standard of local companies here in South Ribble and Group55 is no exception.

“It has been a story of entrepreneurship and of hard work and now it is a company that is investing in the area, investing in its workforce and employing many people.

“Many thanks to Stephen and his staff for inviting me and giving me such an informative visit and a warm welcome.”

