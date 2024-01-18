MP Katherine Fletcher visits Leyland training company

MP Katherine Fletcher has visited a Leyland company that wants to train up the next generation of construction workers and plant drivers. Katherine met up with the owner of Monk Training Services Chris Monks on Friday to discuss the local jobs and training climate.

Katherine Fletcher with Chris Monks

Chris said his vision is to develop his business as an apprenticeship provider. He explained there was a shortfall of skills in construction and that it is not promoted as a career by schools. He said it needs schools to be talking about construction and not just about academic routes.

The company in Wigan Road undertakes a range of training such as heavy machinery, highways, health & safety, winter maintenance and plant training.

It also operates a bootcamp course to get people work ready and provide basic workplace skills.

Chris said it was still a very male industry and he would like to see more women joining. Salaries are non-discriminatory and earning power once qualified can be high.

He also said there was an issue around an ageing plant driver workforce and he wants to encourage young people to go into the job that can take drivers around the world.

“Many thanks to Chris for inviting me to visit his thriving company and to discuss the important subjects of skills and apprenticeships – an area I am passionate about,” said Katherine.

“He was bang on when he said more needs to be done to promote jobs in construction in our schools and colleges because these jobs are vital to our economy, they pay well and they give everyone a skill for life.

“I got the chance to talk about my own experiences in construction and engineering with my dad and what a positive it is when you can say, ‘I built that’.

“There are opportunities out there, not just for young people, but for anyone who wants to retrain and that message came across loud and clear when I was talking with Chris.”