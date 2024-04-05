Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dozens of cinema-goers were evacuated from Vue at Preston’s Capitol Centre while emergency services responded to an incident last night.

Film fans were jolted out of their seats when alarms went off during screenings at around 8.15pm. They were instructed to leave through fire exits as staff evacuated the cinema and emergency services were called to the scene.

Customers gathered outside as police and four fire engines arrived with blue lights flashing. Firefighters made their way inside where a small fire had broken out.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service described the fire as “very minor” and confirmed that no one was injured.

It’s not clear where the fire broke out inside the cinema. LFRS say they are unable to comment on the cause at this stage.

A spokesperson for the fire service told the Post: “Four fire engines from Penwortham, Bamber Bridge, and Preston attended a commercial property at the Capitol Centre.

“However, the fire was very minor and firefighters didn’t use any equipment to extinguish it.

“They only stayed for around fifteen minutes to clear some smoke using a fan unit.”