Move to the UK’s ‘Happiest Place’ with The Chelsea at Whalley Manor, Ribble Valley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aiming to encapsulate the happiness of the area through their homes, L&Q has launched a brand-new show home at Whalley Manor, located within Ribble Valley.

A 117-home scheme comprised of generously sized two- to five- bedroom homes set around an astonishing 10 acres of open public space, Whalley Manor is home to a number of popular house types, including The Chelsea – a four-bedroom family-inspired home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Offering prospective purchasers the opportunity to visualise life in the picturesque Lancashire village, the stylish new show home has been created by Irresistible Design, with the surrounding greenery providing ample inspiration for the scheme.

The Chelsea at Whalley Manor, Ribble Valley

Claire Brenlund, L&Q Sales and Marketing Director comments, “The Ribble Valley was recently announced as the UK’s happiest place to live, and it’s easy to see why. With homes surrounded by rolling countryside and quaint villages steeped in history, who wouldn’t want to live in this beautiful part of the North West?

“The new show home at Whalley Manor really encapsulates this sentiment – we’ve already had buyers asking where they too can buy the wallpaper and soft furnishings!”

From spacious, landscaped gardens, classical architecture and light and bright interior aesthetics, The Chelsea has been carefully designed to reflect the distinctive character and charm of the local Ribble Valley community. Available in four classical finishes, including buff and grey brick and white render, the house seamlessly blends the homes into the rolling hills of the Ribble Valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tamara Fearon, Sales Director at Irresistible Design, comments, “Hearing the news that Ribble Valley has been named the happiest local authority in the UK had a great influence over our design decisions at The Chelsea at Whalley Manor. From the choice of colours and textures to the arrangement of furniture and accessories, our goal was to create a space that not only reflects, but also celebrates the essence of Ribble Valley, ensuring that every resident feels truly happy and at home in their surroundings.”

The Chelsea

Entering this modern, 1600 sqft+ detached house, a spacious hallway leads straight through to the open plan kitchen-diner, where Ribble Valley’s luscious landscape has been brought inside using through detailed tree wallpaper. Beyond, bi-fold doors lead onto the back garden - seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor space, and filling the home with light. Kitchens are equipped with Neff integrated appliances – including a warming drawer, ideal for aspiring chefs – and Silestone worktops for an added touch of luxury. A must-have for all family homes, the dedicated utility offers essential additional storage and laundry space, and access to the garage, as well a convenient WC completed dog-printed wallpaper, adding a playful touch to the space.

Offering a great space to relax and unwind with family and friends, a separate reception room at the front of the house offers plenty of room for a multi-generational movie night. Incorporating the soft green hues of the painted walls, the reception room is also complemented with lush foliage, bringing the outdoors in. The Chelsea is available with or without a bay window – the additional space could be used as extra seating and storage through the addition of a banquette. Meanwhile, a study – essential for at-home working and homework alike – completes the downstairs footprint.

Upstairs, bedrooms are set around a large, spacious landing. The principal bedroom has been thoughtfully designed with relaxation in mind, featuring a panelled leaf print wallpaper that echoes the calming environment of the local surroundings. With a shower room ensuite and complete with gold features throughout, The Chelsea seamlessly blends both character and elegance in design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The remaining three bedrooms have been styled with cohesion to the rest of the house in mind - achieved through carefully selected accessories and textures, including botanical wallpaper and plush green bed throws in one bedroom, and rustic horse wall-prints in the other.

Turning toward sustainability every house has electric charging points, allowing residents to power up their cars conveniently at home. Essential whatever the weather, the rear garden is already turfed, so can be enjoyed from day one.

Despite its semi-rural location, Whalley Manor is very well connected - major roads including A671 and A59 run close by, taking just 30 minutes to reach Preston and Blackburn and an hour to Blackpool and Manchester. Nearby Whalley train station offers frequent services to Blackburn, Bolton and Manchester.

Ideal for families, fantastic local nursery and schooling includes Whalley Meadows Forest School & Private Day Nursery, Whalley Church of England Primary School, and Oakhill School & Nursery. The village – a short stroll away – offers plenty of independent cafes, restaurants and quintessentially British pubs.