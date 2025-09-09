Mortgage firm celebrates 300 glowing Google reviews

Everyone likes a pat on the back and in this busy world, both positive and negative feedback is important when choosing a new business or service. However, figures show we’re far more likely to leave negative feedback when disappointed or frustrated, and far less likely to invest the time to leave positive feedback on an exceptional or highly satisfying experience.

This makes the achievement of Chorley-based mortgage specialists Aspect Mortgages all the more meaningful: receiving their 300th Google review this month.

Run by founder Rachel Gill, husband Richard, and a close-knit team of advisors, across two decades the proudly local firm with a nationwide reach has built its reputation on offering personal support and going the extra mile for their clients.

In an industry where 4-star is seen as good service, and 5-star as “elusively aspirational”, for a local firm to also achieve consistently positive reviews, top-rated 5-star average across the board, is extremely rare, and a testament to the team’s commitment to outstanding customer service.

The Aspect Team L to R – Richard, Rachel, Mark, Carly, Sue, Neil.

Founder and Director Rachel Gill said; “We’re incredibly proud of this achievement. The fact that so many people have taken the time to share such positive feedback is a reflection of hundreds of homebuyers, homeowners and investors who have placed their trust in the Chorley team, and have been delighted with the results.

"Being a local business, reputation is everything, and this shows we’re doing right by our clients; it means the world to us.”

In an industry where trust and clarity are key, online reviews are an important checklist for potential clients, many of whom have been recommended to Aspect from friends or family. Customers online thank their advisors for helping navigate complex situations, secure competitive deals, and feel at ease throughout the process, qualities especially valued in today’s fast-changing financial landscape.

“The numbers only give half the story; it’s the individual comments that are wonderful to see” agrees Rachel. “We genuinely read and act on every one- we’re never complacent enough to think we’re doing everything right!

The Aspect Mortgages Team

"What’s extremely gratifying is to see all members of the team receiving praise in equal measure, giving us the opportunity to reward, reinforce and celebrate their hard work and dedication. Here’s to the next 300!”