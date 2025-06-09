Morecambe Mum of Two Re-Launches Postnatal Fitness Classes in Lancaster to Support Local Mums

Local personal trainer and mum of two, Lucy Thomas, is relaunching her popular Happy Mama Fitness group classes in Lancaster in June, offering postnatal women the chance to rebuild strength, improve mental wellbeing, and connect with other mums - all with their babies or toddlers by their side.

Designed specifically for mothers, Happy Mama Fitness classes provide a safe, supportive, and baby-friendly space for women to regain confidence and fitness after birth. No childcare is needed - little ones are welcome in the sessions, creating a relaxed and inclusive environment.

“I created Happy Mama Fitness because I know firsthand how hard it can be to prioritise your health and wellbeing after having a baby,” says Lucy. “These classes are more than just exercise - they’re a chance for mums to feel like themselves again, move their bodies safely, and connect with others who truly get it.”

Lucy found her passion for fitness after experiencing how much movement helped her mental health and confidence following the birth of her two boys. Now, she’s on a mission to help other mums feel stronger, happier and more supported.

“My goal is to provide fun, welcoming workouts that give mums space to focus on their own wellbeing,” she explains. “There’s no judgement, all abilities are welcome, and everyone is encouraged to go at their own pace. It’s also a chance to get out of the house and meet other mums in the same boat.”

Babies and toddlers are always welcome at Happy Mama Fitness classes, with playmats and toys available to keep little ones entertained while mums exercise.

To keep things flexible and affordable, classes can be booked in discounted short blocks, or on a pay-as-you-go basis - ideal for busy mums who may not be able to commit to a full course.

“I want to create an atmosphere where mums feel completely at ease,” adds Lucy. “It doesn’t matter if your child is screaming or clinging to you - we’ve all been there! If you can have some quality time with your little one, enjoy a bit of adult conversation, and leave feeling a little brighter, I’ve done my job.”

Lucy, local personal trainer, and her two sons.

Classes combine functional, postnatal-safe movement, strength training and mobility work, with tailored options to suit different stages of recovery. Whether you’re eight weeks, eight months or eight years postpartum, the sessions are designed to be inclusive and encouraging - never intimidating.

Happy Mama Fitness group classes start on Thursday 12th June at St Paul’s Parish Hall, Scotforth. A limited number of spaces are still available. Booking is now open for both discounted block bookings and one-off drop-in sessions.

To learn more or book your place, visit https://bookwhen.com/happyfitnessmorecambe or follow @happymamafitnessmorecambe on Instagram and Facebook.

About Happy Mama Fitness

Happy Mama Fitness provides personal training and group fitness specifically for pre- and postnatal women in Lancaster, Morecambe, and the surrounding area. Founded by Lucy Thomas, a qualified personal trainer and group fitness instructor specialising in women’s health, the business offers in-home personal training and supportive group sessions that help mums move, recover and feel empowered through fitness.