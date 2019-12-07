MJH Accountants in Fulwood raise £7,500 for The Space Centre by holding a masquerade ball

Preston-based MJH Accountants have always endeavoured to support the local community; from taking part in charity events, to working with the local schools and colleges through to organising fund raising projects of their own.

Charity ball at The Marriott, in Preston, organised by MJH Accountants, in Fulwood, in aid of The Space Centre, Ashton. H2 Photography Limited

But for 2019, the firm decided to take it up a notch and chose to support the Space Centre, in Pedders Lane, Ashton, throughout the year, with various events and initiatives allowing their entire team to embrace and get involved with the effort.

MJH Accountants took great inspiration from the Space Centre and organised its inaugural charity ball in hope of raising awareness and much needed funds for new facilities at Space.

The evening was held at the Preston Marriott Hotel, in Fulwood, where events manager Libby Blackwell helped to create a night of wonder and compassion.

More than 180 guests attended, ranging from individuals through to local business clients who paid for entire tables.

The girls at MJH Accountants, in Fulwood. H2 Photography Limited

The event raised a staggering £7,475 which MJH Accountants is going to round up to £7,500.

Managing Director of MJH Accountants, Mark Hall, said: “I, on behalf of the Space Centre and all at MJH Accountants would like to extend our sincerest appreciation to all those who made the event the resounding success it was, including all the local businesses who provided their services: Preston Gas Centre, Moments Creations, West One Signs, Cranden Press and Frame & Fame to name but a few. “But most importantly I want to thank all the guests who paid for tickets and made the evening so enjoyable.

“H2 Photography provided some fantastic images, Maxine Rose played the harp beautifully, whilst the evening had its very own crooner with vocals from the very talented Sean Perkins.

“We chose to support the Space Centre which is extremely unique in that it provides the largest multi-sensory environment in the UK, for both adults and children with special needs.

“The Space team work tirelessly each and every day to provide a safe haven where those who suffer with physical, learning and emotional difficulties so they can socialise and acquire practical skills.”

Following the success of the ball, the team at MJH Accountants is now busy planning next year’s big event, which will take place at the same venue on Friday June 5 2020.