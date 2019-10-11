Milnthorpe zoo to carry on raising money for charity despite desperate times

Despite devasting flooding in recent weeks, Milnthorpe’s Wildlife Oasis is welcoming visitors during half term to help charities that are close to their hearts.

Taking inspiration from their popular resident ring tail and red fronted brown lemurs, whose enclosure was two feet underwater until only a few days ago, the Oasis will be supporting World Lemur Day on October 25.

Jenny Bowyer helps feed some lemurs.

The conservation focused zoo is pairing up with fellow charity ‘Money for Madagascar’.

Through education, training and practical support, MfM enable farmers and forest people to provide for their families, whilst protecting and replanting their unique forest environment.

Through their ‘Lemur Bounce’ initiative, MfM encourage children to learn about Madagascar’s unique environment, animals and people, while raising money through fun sponsored events.

Activities at the Oasis’ this World Lemur Day include special talks and feeds, plus and fun and energetic activities.

Working in partnership with Lancashire and Cumbria schools, the MFM and Wildlife Oasis is also leaping to launch their new Lemur Bounce School Pack. Bursting with fun lesson plans and resources, the pack supports curriculum linked conservation education, for better understanding of environmental and climate issues facing cultures around the world.

Oasis manager Jack Williams said: “Despite our own problems recently, we couldn’t let World Lemur Day just go by. They are so popular with our visitors, it’s a good opportunity to show off the endangered species, whilst helping to raise money for them. We’re hoping that the flood waters will have drained sufficiently by then, to make the pathways passable. Until then zoo entry is half price.”

All Lemur Bounce activities are included in standard zoo entry and ‘animal encounter’ fees, with 10% of admission takings going to MfMs’ Forests and Livelihoods Project.

The zoo’s first Lemur Bounce day in 2018 raised more than £300, which all went to restoring lemur habitat through reforestation.

The zoo may soon have even closer ties with Madagascar. Jack added: “One of our keepers, Matt Carr, is working with MfM to deliver community engagement and education sessions for their “Forests and Livelihoods” project.

“As a conservation charity ourselves, partnering with local communities and schools, we wish him lots of luck!”