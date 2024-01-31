Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Millie and Ruby’s dog bakery is owned by former police officer Diane Murphy who named the business she launched 10 years ago after her own two Border Collies.

Diane worked in Burnley and Padiham for 12 years when she was in the force so she knows the area well and felt that Padiham, which has recently had an injection of cash to improve the ‘shops on the hill,’ was the perfect place to re locate the business from Great Harwood. Diane has a unit in Accrington where all the handmade natural and additive free dog biscuits and cakes are baked, something very much in demand from dog owners who want the best for their beloved pets.

Diane Murphy has opened her business Millie and Ruby dog bakery in Padiham

Diane said: “When I started the business there were only about 10 of us in the country but now there are probably a couple of thousand.”