National steakhouse chain Miller & Carter has responded to rumours that it plans to open a new restaurant in Leyland.

Speculation began when the future of the former Boots store in Hough Lane was raised on local Facebook page The Leyland Hub.

One resident, John Jones, declared that popular steakhouse chain Miller & Carter would be taking over the unit in June.

The announcement led to a frenzy of excitement, with residents eager to know whether it was true that the steakhouse was coming to town.

Some, however, had their doubts.

“Miller & Carter in an old shop?,” asked Mellisa Jane. “And in the middle of Leyland? Don't think so. We don't have the clientele for something like that.”

Others expressed surprise but said they would welcome the arrival of the self-styled ‘masters of steak’ to Leyland.

So, is it true or not?

The Post asked Miller & Carter whether there was any truth to the rumour.

Does it really have plans to open a new restaurant in the former Boots store?

“We have projects all over the country,” said a spokesperson for Miller & Carter. “But we’re sorry to say, we’ve checked this out and it's not true.”

We asked whether the chain had any plans to open elsewhere in the Leyland or wider South Ribble area.

But Miller & Carter confirmed they currently have no plans to do so.

Where is the nearest Miller & Carter?