A popular micropub has reopened under new owners just days before Christmas.

Bar 47 in Higher Walton opened its doors again on Thursday evening (December 21), welcoming back customers for the first time since closing in September.

The micropub in Cann Bridge Street, next to the roundabout in the village centre, first opened in August 2018 as the Cann Bridge Ale House. In 2021, it came under new ownership and was renamed Bar 47, before it was again put up for sale in September this year.

New owner James Kacperek said: "We've had the keys for a couple of weeks and there's been a lot to do but we've pressed on to get it open for the locals in time for Christmas.

"I've been wanting to open my own place and it's been a long time in the works but I'm proud to announce that Bar 47 is now open to the public!

"Everyone is welcome to come and join us in celebrating our opening Christmas weekend."

The bar reopened from 4pm to 10pm on Thursday ahead of its full relaunch at the weekend.

Christmas opening times

Bar 47 will open at the following times over the Christmas holidays.

Friday, December 22, 4pm - 11pm

Saturday, December 23, 2pm - 11pm

Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve), 2pm - 8pm

Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day) - Closed