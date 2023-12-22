Higher Walton pub Bar 47 reopens in time for Christmas and New Year
A popular micropub has reopened under new owners just days before Christmas.
Bar 47 in Higher Walton opened its doors again on Thursday evening (December 21), welcoming back customers for the first time since closing in September.
The micropub in Cann Bridge Street, next to the roundabout in the village centre, first opened in August 2018 as the Cann Bridge Ale House. In 2021, it came under new ownership and was renamed Bar 47, before it was again put up for sale in September this year.
New owner James Kacperek said: "We've had the keys for a couple of weeks and there's been a lot to do but we've pressed on to get it open for the locals in time for Christmas.
"I've been wanting to open my own place and it's been a long time in the works but I'm proud to announce that Bar 47 is now open to the public!
"Everyone is welcome to come and join us in celebrating our opening Christmas weekend."
The bar reopened from 4pm to 10pm on Thursday ahead of its full relaunch at the weekend.
Christmas opening times
Bar 47 will open at the following times over the Christmas holidays.
Friday, December 22, 4pm - 11pm
Saturday, December 23, 2pm - 11pm
Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve), 2pm - 8pm
Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day) - Closed
Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day), 2pm - 11pm You can keep up-to-date with Bar 47 by visiting the Facebook page here.