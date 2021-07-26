Michelin-star chef Paul Heathcote set to return to Preston to open new business

Legendary North West chef Paul Heathcote previously held two Michelin stars at his The Longridge Restaurant which has now closed down and now currently runs his catering company ‘Heathcote and Co’ at venues including Preston North End.

But his other registered company has recently applied for a new premises licence to Preston City Council at a Winckley Square venue that has been up for sale for almost two years.

The chef opened his first flagship restaurant in Longridge in 1990 at just 29-years-old but went on to own several branches of Olive Press Bar and Grill.

Northern Chef Paul Heathcote has applied for a new licence at the Winckley Square venue

And he is now hoping to return to a premises he once previously owned at Winckley Square with a new business venture hosting movies, live music performances and late-night refreshments.

Paul, 60, previously ran Heathcotes Brasserie at the city centre address, at 23 Winckley Square, until 2016 when it was sold to burger restaurant company Solita.

But after it closed in 2018, the venue reopened as Trinity On The Square before closing down in 2019.

The building has remained empty since, with ‘for sale’ signs outside.

The premises has been for sale at Winckley Square since 2019

Documents filed on July 1 to Preston City Council through the chef’s registered company PH Restaurants (Preston) Ltd, requested a new license application for the venue to host plays, and live music until 11pm and drinks and dance performances until 12.30 am.

The chef, originally from Bolton, opened his first restaurant in Longridge in 1990, with the kitchen going up in flames just nine days after opening due to a gas leak.

Within two years the Northern chef had earned his first Michelin star as well as the Good Food Guide’s Restaurant of the Year. His second star came in 1994.

Heathcotes Brasserie came to the Winckley Square site in 1995 and relaunched again in 2011 before closing in 2016.

The venue could host movie showings and live music performances until 11.30pm

He also owned Grado in Manchester, Simply Heathcotes in Wrightington and several branches of Olive Press Bar and Grill.

The licensing department is set to review the premises licence from Paul’s company, with representations open to be made until July 29.