MHA’s 22 new North West trainees to ‘shape firm’s future’

Leading professional services firm MHA has recruited 22 new trainees in the North West, including 10 in Preston, as part of its 2025 graduate and apprentice recruitment intake.

The cohort of new trainees, who all join the firm this month, are part of the total intake of 130 people across its UK and Ireland offices and form a portion of the wider number of 529 new members of staff who joined MHA at all levels of the company from apprenticeships to new partners.

This year’s trainees will help to shape the future of MHA, according to managing partner and group chairman Rakesh Shaunak.

The ‘Class of 2025’ were officially introduced to the firm at its annual trainee induction event in Birmingham.

MHA's new trainees based in the region

They have secured training contracts across the firm’s Kendal, Liverpool, Lancaster, Manchester and Preston offices, working within the firm’s audit, tax and advisory teams.

Rakesh Shaunak commented: “2025 has already been a momentous year for MHA, seeing the firm floating on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM Market and expanding our reach further into the EU through acquisitions.

“As we continue our ambitious growth journey, it’s imperative we recruit outstanding people at all levels of the firm. Our annual trainee intake enables us to consistently grow our talent pool, giving us the skills and knowledge our clients need both now and in the future.

“We have a superb track record of supporting people to grow a great career with us, and I have no doubt our latest cohort will seize the opportunities we offer. I wish them the best of luck as they embark on this exciting chapter of their lives.”

The firm has now opened applications for its 2026 trainee intake and potential applicants can find out more on MHA's website.