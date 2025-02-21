The future of Blackpool’s Sea Life attraction is uncertain as owner Merlin Entertainments seeks to offload some of its UK aquariums.

The world's biggest theme park operator has reportedly begun exploring a sale of some of its Sea Life centres as it seeks to prioritise investment in its biggest international sites.

Merlin Entertainments is reportedly working with bankers on a possible disposal of sites in a number of cities in Britain and overseas, according to Sky News.

Merlin owns more than 40 aquariums globally, and operates 11 Sea Life attractions in the UK - in addition to Legoland, Madame Tussauds and Alton Towers.

According to Sky News, sources close to the disposal process said the London, Manchester and Birmingham sites were “definitively not for sale”.

However, no such reassurance has been given for the Blackpool aquarium and its other sites in Brighton, Great Yarmouth, Loch Lomond, Scarborough and Weymouth.

Some or all of these could be sold depending upon interest from bidders, the sources added.

What does Merlin say?

In a statement to the Gazette, a Merlin spokesperson said: "Like any well-run business, Merlin regularly reviews its estate, to ensure it reflects the company's long-term growth strategy.

"We continue to invest in our attractions globally - opening 24 new rides, attractions and experiences in 2024.

"Next month, the first standalone Peppa Pig Theme Park will open in Dallas Fort Worth followed by the first LEGOLAND Resort in China, opening in Shanghai this summer.

"This follows our recent announcement of a new global strategic partnership to bring Minecraft to life in Merlin locations - initially on both sides of the Atlantic."

But what about Blackpool?

Merlin’s spokesperson added: “We won’t be commenting beyond this, including on specific sites.”

New Merlin boss

The reports follow Merlin’s appointment of a new chief executive this week. Fiona Eastwood had been interim chief executive since November and has now been handed the top job on a permanent basis.

Merlin said Ms Eastwood will lead its “transformational strategy”, which it says is required for “sustainable growth”.

Chairman Roland Hernandez said: “Fiona has a deep understanding of the business, the strategies required for sustainable growth, and the vision to spearhead our ongoing transformation.

“As Merlin’s former chief operating officer, she recognises the significant role each location plays in our ongoing success, and she will be instrumental in bringing our global attractions together into one united business.”

What about Merlin’s other attractions?

Merlin operates a number of popular Blackpool attractions, including Madame Tussauds, Blackpool Tower Circus and Dungeon, as well as the Tower itself.

The possible sales only relate to Merlin's aquariums and “do not encompass any other area of its operations”.

Merlin were approached for further comment on the future of Blackpool Sea Life.