Menzies welcomes £13m Government cash boost for Uranium Conversion at Fylde's Springfields plant

The money, from the Department for Businesses Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), will fund work to develop of Uranium Conversion Services and is being match-funded by the plant’s owners Westinghouse.

The proposed facility would provide both reprocessed and naturally occurring Uranium conversion services to utilities around the world as they seek to diversify supplies and transition from Russian-provided services and could be ready to produce fuels by 2028.

Mr Menzies said: “The Government continues to show confidence in our nuclear industry and in the workforce at Springfields.

The Westinghouse Springfields site nuclear fuel plant at Salwick.

“I have fought hard to secure funding to protect jobs and skills here in Fylde and to ensure local workers are ready, when they are needed to step up to the challenge of delivering energy security.

“This is another significant step which will diversify the work being carried out at Springfields.

“I will continue to fight for the site and for Fylde’s unique and highly skilled workforce, who have the power in their hands to transform our energy economy.”

Fylde MP Mark Menzies

Mr Menzies is keen to see further short-term investment at Springfields but recognises the site’s long-term future depends on securing contracts to supply next generation power plants.

He said: “The Government is backing Britain’s nuclear industry and it is vital, both to workers here in Fylde and to our national energy security strategy, that the fuels for these new reactors are manufactured in the United Kingdom.

“Springfields is the UK’s only civil nuclear fuels manufacturing site. With Hinkley Point under construction and Sizewell C approved we have a unique opportunity to secure jobs and skills here in Fylde.

“Beyond that there are opportunities to grow export business and to support new technologies, including the small modular reactors currently under development.”

The Uranium Conversion Services facility at Springfields, at Salwick, between Blackpool and Preston, has the potential to support 200 jobs.

Tarik Choho, Westinghouse’s president of Nuclear Fuel, said: “There is a strong global appetite for diversified and secure sources of supply of fuel and services and the UK’s nuclear excellence and experience, particularly at Springfields, offer utilities an attractive option.