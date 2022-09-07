Meet the Fylde coast man whose Scotch eggs were voted the best street food in the North
A Fylde coast artisan food specialist is heading for London this week to compete in a national street foods championship.
Mr Murray’s Scotch Eggs, owned by James Murray, has been chosen to compete in the final after winning the Northern heat of the British Street Food Championship held in Manchester.
James, who lives in St Annes, specialises in a variety of flavours of the baked snacks with his Bury Black pudding and Vegetarian Chilli Cheese Welsh Rarebit versions impressing the judges enough at Circle Square in Manchester last month to beat the 11 other food vendors.
Now he is due to take on the best of the other British regions at Hackney Bridge, for the chance to go to the European finals in Munich.
Most Popular
-
1
'How will I pay?' Preston fish and chip shop owner faces 500 percent energy bill increase, as calls grow for the government to help city businesses set to struggle this winter
-
2
‘Monstrosity’ apartment complex could get council go-ahead in Leyland
-
3
Pub giant takes on Preston Council over refusal of city centre beer garden
-
4
Barney’s owner: Belief in Preston city centre resurgence is behind bar sale
-
5
Fish power wins U-turn from electricity giant as Preston pub stays open through blackout
Read More
Among the judges was Adam Reid, two-time winner of TV’s Great British Menu. He was so impressed with James’ eggs that he wants them for his shop at New Century Hall in Manchester.
The judges praised the eggs for “the Northern quality. The parched peas, which are a Lancashire staple on Firework Night, and the Bury black pudding that wrapped around the eggs with the beautiful runny yolks.”
James said he was honoured to win, especially since he had only been trading for 12 months.
He said: “Currently I trade at events and markets from a gazebo set up and I make my Scotch eggs at home in St Anne’s.
"I trade at most of the local events such as event the War Weekend in Lytham, events at Ashton and Lowther Gardens and at the Kite Festival in St Annes. And I have started to wholesale my Scotch eggs to some local businesses such as Pastry Pete in St Anne’s, Tasty Tom Towers Cheese shop in Lytham, Nom Noms at White hills business park and the No filter coffee house in St Annes.”