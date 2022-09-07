Meet the Fylde coast man whose Scotch eggs were voted the best street food in the North

Mr Murray’s Scotch Eggs, owned by James Murray, has been chosen to compete in the final after winning the Northern heat of the British Street Food Championship held in Manchester.

James, who lives in St Annes, specialises in a variety of flavours of the baked snacks with his Bury Black pudding and Vegetarian Chilli Cheese Welsh Rarebit versions impressing the judges enough at Circle Square in Manchester last month to beat the 11 other food vendors.

Now he is due to take on the best of the other British regions at Hackney Bridge, for the chance to go to the European finals in Munich.

James Murray of Mr Murray's Scotch Eggs being presented with the winners certificate in the British Street Foods competition for the North

Among the judges was Adam Reid, two-time winner of TV’s Great British Menu. He was so impressed with James’ eggs that he wants them for his shop at New Century Hall in Manchester.

The judges praised the eggs for “the Northern quality. The parched peas, which are a Lancashire staple on Firework Night, and the Bury black pudding that wrapped around the eggs with the beautiful runny yolks.”

James said he was honoured to win, especially since he had only been trading for 12 months.

Mr Murray's Scotch Eggs

He said: “Currently I trade at events and markets from a gazebo set up and I make my Scotch eggs at home in St Anne’s.

"I trade at most of the local events such as event the War Weekend in Lytham, events at Ashton and Lowther Gardens and at the Kite Festival in St Annes. And I have started to wholesale my Scotch eggs to some local businesses such as Pastry Pete in St Anne’s, Tasty Tom Towers Cheese shop in Lytham, Nom Noms at White hills business park and the No filter coffee house in St Annes.”

He offers local deliveries and will be selling a Christmas hamper from October.