"The site would be perfect for a new McDonald’s restaurant," said a spokesperson for the fast-food giant.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

McDonald's has revealed plans for a new drive-thru restaurant at a Lancashire retail park. The fast-food giant has launched a public consultation on proposals for a new McDonald's at Ringtail Retail Park, off the A59 in Burscough.

The proposed location is a vacant development site on the retail park, which alreadys boasts Aldi and Booths supermarkets, as well as a B&M, Pets At Home, Subway and Caffe Nero.

McDonald's wants to open a new drive-thru restaurant at Ringtail Retail Park in Burscough, West Lancashire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nearest McDonald's is currently 2.5 miles away at Two Saints Retail Park in Ormskirk town centre.

"The site would be perfect for a new McDonald’s restaurant," said a company spokesperson.

"The proposed location is a vacant development site on Ringtail Retail Park, within a well-established commercial setting. Underutilised, and in an ideal, well-connected location, the site would be perfect for a new McDonald’s restaurant."

McDonald's said the multi-million-pound investment would complement existing businesses in Burscough, and create around 120 new jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development, according to McDonald's, would generate business rates of around £42,000 each year for West Lancashire Borough Council.

Oliver Rebeiro, acquisitions surveyor at McDonald's, told the Post: “We’re excited to be presenting our plans for a new McDonald’s restaurant to the Burscough community.

"This development would deliver over 120 new, local jobs, and provide a multi-million-pound investment into the local economy, at a time of economic uncertainty.

"The site, located within the well-established Ringtail Retail Park, is ideally placed to serve residents and visitors in Burscough, and complements the businesses already present. We’re confident that residents and local businesses will recognise the value of greater choice in Burscough, and the benefits of having a reliable and convenient restaurant from a recognised brand serving food at reasonable prices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re looking forward to working closely with the community and receiving feedback on our plans. We’d like to encourage everyone interested to go to our website and make their views known."