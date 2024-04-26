Marsden Building Society’s £2.7k boost for community groups at ABD Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ABD Centre provides a socially inclusive environment by housing various community groups that cater to the diverse needs of local people. The donated funds covered the costs of room hire to continue running three different groups.

These groups include the ‘Thursday Lunch Club’, which is dedicated to dementia patients and their carers, the ‘Crafting Group’, where retirees can enjoy arts and crafts while reducing loneliness, and the ‘Friday Club’, which is a social club for over 65s.

Marsden Building Society awarded 11 grants through its Charitable Foundation, amounting to just over £30,000. The funds are managed through the Community Foundation for Lancashire and the Society has recently reopened applications for its 2024 fund, which will enable more community groups to apply for grants of up to £3,000.

Peter Dunn (ABD Centre), Hayley Duckworth (Marsden Building Society), Michaela Kenny (CFfL)

Rob Pheasey, Chief Executive of the Marsden Building Society, said: “We’re honoured to be a part of the centre’s mission to support its community. The centre plays a crucial role in providing a safe and welcoming space for local groups to come together and improve the lives of local residents. We recognise the value of community groups in addressing issues such as loneliness and social isolation and, by supporting organisations like the ABD Centre, we can work towards building stronger and more connected communities.”

Peter Dunn, Centre Manager of the ABD Centre, added: “We’re so grateful for the grant from Marsden Building Society and support from the Community Foundation for Lancashire. It has allowed us to provide much needed services for people in our community. Without this funding we would not be able to help and reach out to as many people as we do.”