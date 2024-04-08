Marsden Building Society Charitable Foundation offers £3k grants to Lancashire community groups

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Charitable Foundation has opened its 2024 fund with £30,000 to donate to 10 or more local groups or projects. This year, the Foundation will consider community initiatives that meet at least one of the following themes:

Financial well-being: Programmes aimed at promoting financial education, teaching valuable money management skills to community groups, schools and colleges.

A society for all: Community cohesion activities, accessibility and engagement initiatives aimed primarily at people aged 50+.

A great place to be: Projects focussed on the environment and area restoration, including beach clean-ups, community gardens, introducing green initiatives and preserving wildlife.

Rob Pheasey, Chief Executive at the Marsden Building Society, commented: “We’re committed to supporting organisations that make Lancashire a wonderful place to live, work and retire. Since the launch of our Charitable Foundation in 2023, we’ve provided funding for 11 incredible causes. We’re delighted to reopen applications to help even more community groups provide invaluable services to local people. The Foundation is an excellent way for us to deliver financial support to small, grassroots charities and organisations that genuinely make a difference in our local area.”

Marsden Building Society's Principal Office

Kelly Court, Programmes Manager at the Community Foundation for Lancashire, commented: “We at the Community Foundation for Lancashire are delighted to continue working with the Marsden Building Society on the second year of their charitable fund, awarding grant funding to community organisations and projects that can make a real difference to people across Lancashire.”

The Foundation can provide funding for staffing costs, volunteer costs, activity and operational costs, training costs, as well as small capital items such as equipment and IT. Additionally, a proportion of organisational overheads can also be considered.