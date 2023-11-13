Marketing agency celebrates 20 years in business

Blackburn-based digital marketing agency 21Digital is celebrating its twentieth year of trading with a campaign called “Two Decades of Digital Exploration”.

The social media campaign will be rolled out across the next twelve months and will focus on factors that have had major impacts on the digital marketing industry over the last twenty years, from major Google updates to technological advances and changes in market trends and the wider business environment.

21Digital managing director Sam Fletcher said: “The agency gets its name from the fact that the founders, including myself, were twenty-one-years-old when we launched. So, it doesn’t take a maths genius to work out we’ve been in this business almost half of our entire lives.

“As you would imagine, the industry has undergone huge change in that time. Our Two Decades of Digital Exploration campaign aims to celebrate that, along with the people that have been with us on our journey.

“It’s not all about looking back though – it’s about showing readiness for the future. With factors like AI dominating the news, the industry is set to undergo further change. But we hope our history through the last twenty years shows that change is the only constant, and is nothing to be feared.

“Despite working through huge technological and societal changes in the last twenty years, 21Digital has achieved ongoing growth, year-on-year – with the last few years being exceptional.

“We hope our campaign shows that if you embrace change, you will not just survive, but thrive. Here’s to the next twenty years!”

Based at offices on Blackburn’s Trident Park, 21Digital is a multi-award-winning agency specialising in lead generation and ecommerce, providing digital marketing services including web design, web development, SEO, Google Ads, digital consultancy, social media marketing and email marketing.