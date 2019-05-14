Marco Pierre White is to open a restaurant in Preston, and this is why he's famous

News that a world-renowned chef is to open an restaurant in the city is exciting news, especially when you consider his pedigree.

Marco Pierre White, born 11 December 1961, is a British chef, restaurateur, and television personality from Leeds.

Celebrity chef Marco Pierre White poses during the launch of his cookware

White has been dubbed the first celebrity chef, and the enfant terrible of the UK restaurant scene.

He has trained notable chefs such as Mario Batali, Gordon Ramsay, Curtis Stone and Shannon Bennett.

In 1994, at the age of 32, White became the first British chef to be awarded three Michelin stars and also the youngest in then Michelin history.

During his early career in the kitchen, White regularly ejected patrons from his restaurants if he took offence at their comments.

When a customer asked if he could have a side order of chips with his lunch, White hand-cut and personally cooked the chips, but charged the customer £25 for his time.

A young chef at Harveys who once complained of heat in the kitchen had the back of his chef's jacket and trousers cut open by White, wielding a sharp paring knife.

White once made Gordon Ramsay cry when Ramsay worked for him in Harveys early in Ramsay's career. "I don't recall what he'd done wrong but I yelled at him and he lost it. Gordon crouched down in the corner of the kitchen, buried his head in his hands and started sobbing.

In September 2007, White was the Head Chef in ITV's Hell's Kitchen television series.

White is seen in UK adverts for Knorr stock cubes and stock pots, a Unilever brand.

In answer to criticisms that he'd "sold himself out as a chef" by acting as a brand ambassador for such products he said, "by working with companies like Knorr it allows me to stand onto a bigger stage and enrich people's lives... Michelin stars, they're my past."