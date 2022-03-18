Manager of Leyland takeaway raided by Immigration Enforcement gives update on incident

The manager of Chester’s Chicken in Golden Hill Lane told the Lancashire Post that officers turned up unannounced and questioned two of his staff but took no further action.

Takeaway boss Edgars Karklins says he is not concerned about the raid or his staff’s right to live and work in the UK as he believes Immigration Enforcement were ‘just doing their job’.

He said: “I would like to know where the information came from. But we don’t feel targeted. They [Immigration Enforcement] were just doing their job. They have to check these things.

"As far as I know, somebody reported us [to them] but we’re not really bothered because we don’t have illegal immigrants here. A couple of shops in Leyland have also been investigated, as far as I know, so we don’t feel targeted.”

Edgars believes all his staff’s paperwork to reside in Britain is correct, adding: “They all are legally here as far as I know. They [Immigration Enforcement] came, they checked, and everything is alright. There shouldn’t be a problem here.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The Government is tackling illegal immigration and the harm it causes by removing those with no right to be in the UK.