A police investigation is under way after a man in his 70s was attacked by a gang of teenagers on the Guild Wheel in Preston.

The 73-year-old was ‘jumped’ by the youths while walking on the route next to the River Ribble - close to the Penwortham flyover - at around 4.15pm on Tuesday, September 10.

His daughter Charlotte said her dad was shoved from behind, causing him to tumble down the embankment towards the river.

The teenagers, clad in black sportswear and balaclavas, fled the scene towards Broadgate and were last seen walking up Fishergate Hill, near the junction with South Meadow Lane, at around 4.25pm.

The injured and shaken pensioner was found a short time later when he was helped by a cyclist and a woman who discovered him injured on the Guild Wheel.

He suffered a broken arm and was taken to hospital for treatment. Daughter Charlotte said her dad enjoys walking along the route every day and has been left unnerved by the attack.

Charlotte said: “It’s heartbreaking this happened on his every day route. He was very shaken and confused, when he’s normally articulate and alert.

“My dad said ‘if it wasn’t me it would have been the next person’. He said they were just lingering in the area and seemed out for trouble

“They left him with a fractured arm and he’s confused and isn’t sure if he was knocked unconscious. It’s appalling you can’t go for a walk and be safe in your hometown.”

Lancashire Police said an investigation is under way and CCTV is being checked in the area. The force is asking anyone with information or footage to get in touch.

A police spokesman said: “We received a report of an assault on the Guild Wheel in Preston, near to the Penwortham flyover at around 4.15pm on September 10.

“A 73-year-old man was taken to hospital with an arm injury.

“We’re appealing for anyone who has information or footage that can assist our enquiries, please contact us on 101 quoting log 0959 of September 10.”