Shoppers at Deepdale Retail Park were in for a surprise this week.

On Tuesday a man with placards positioned himself outside the Wren Kitchens store in a one man protest.

On one side of the placard there was a Wren logo with ‘beware’ across it, and the words “Why can’t I speak to a senior manager or director?”

The other side said: “10 months and our kitchen is still not finished!”

Shoppers took photos of the man, who had taken a chair for his sit-in protest.

One said: “He was just holding the signs up. One of the Wren team members was talking with him, but before I reached there. At the time when I was talking with him, I had not seen any support or attention from others.”

Facebook post

Photographs have been shared on social media, with the protester gaining support.

Sharon Brindle said: “Don’t blame him”.

Joan Brierley said: “That’s not good.”

The man has not been spotted in the location in recent days.

Who are Wren Kitchens?

Wren Kitchens is a privately owned British company with 106 stores, employing around 4,000 people.

In 2018 it won the title of Best Kitchen Retailer at the Your Home Awards, but has also been involved in controversy.

In March 2016 the firm was fined £12,000 after pleading guilty to breaking the Unfair Trading Regulations 2008, Regulation 9 and the European Communities Act 1972 Section 2, by misleading customers on kitchen pricing.