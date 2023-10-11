Making a difference - highly acclaimed business community that is YAB - Your Affordable Board
YAB is a peer-to-peer supportive community that approaches business in a different way. They believe that when business leaders make decisions from the heart and put people at the centre, success automatically follows. The YAB movement supports company owners and directors in a safe environment where problems and best practices are shared and networking is a natural byproduct.
Darren Neil, of Sales Geek has been a member since the beginning and comments: "YAB is a sandbox for us all as business leaders. It gives us a safe place to play, connect, try new things, feel supported and it’s soft if we fall over. It’s also the foundation of how business leaders will create community success in the 21st century."
Founder Andy Henderson said: “From beginning to end the launch at the impressive Forrest Hills was awesome. We had Lancaster business leaders from all sectors attend, all getting to know each other, forming bonds, problem-solving, and innovating. The Feedback from the session has been incredible. YAB is different, it’s unique, and it’s helping to change the way the world does business, and we are very proud of that!”.
As a YAB member, you can go to any group in the month - Manchester, Chorley, Blackburn, Burnley and now Lancaster - which opens up a solid network of contacts and opportunities. YAB Lancaster will meet on the second Tuesday of every month at Forrest Hills, an impressive conference centre located next door to Lancaster University.
Come and try YAB for yourself as a guest and see why making a difference means so much more: https://www.youraffordableboard.co.uk