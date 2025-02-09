Made Smarter empowers Lancashire leaders to deliver smarter manufacturing

Made Smarter has empowered four Lancashire leaders with the strategy and skills to pursue smarter manufacturing through innovation with its trailblazing leadership programme.

The Leading Digital Transformation (LDT) programme, part of Made Smarter North West Adoption - a government-funded industry-led initiative - focuses on equipping SME manufacturers with the strategies and skills to adopt cutting-edge digital technologies.

The funded programme is delivered over three months with Manchester Metropolitan University, blending face-to-face workshops, online webinars, case studies to see technology in action, and a site visit to PrintCity, Manchester Met’s 3D additive and digital manufacturing centre.

Of the 20 latest graduates, four hail from three businesses across Lancashire.

LtoR - Brian Holliday (co-chair of the Made Smarter Commission, Gavin Newby (Prismo Global), and Lily Newman (the Made Smarter Leading Digital Transformation programme)

Gaffey Technical Services, based in Accrington, is a third-generation family business which manufactures in-situ chemical generation systems for agriculture, industry and healthcare sectors globally.

Jonesco, a family business based in Preston is a leading plastic moulded manufacturer specialising in safety products such as; mudguards, fire extinguisher boxes and secondary spill containment.

Prismo Global, based in Chorley, manufactures road marking solutions.

Commenting on the programme, Phil Gaffey, Owner and Managing Director at Gaffey Technical Services, said: “We are at the start of a digital transformation journey which will support our strategy to innovate and make the next generation of safe and sustainable solutions. Working with Made Smarter has empowered and inspired us to embrace technology and a new approach to engaging with our valued workforce on the change ahead.”

LtoR - Brian Holliday (co-chair of the Made Smarter Commission, Phil Gaffey and Hannah Gaffey (Gaffey Technical Services), and Lily Newman (the Made Smarter Leading Digital Transformation programme)

Hannah Gaffey, Operations Co-ordinator at Gaffey Technical Services, said: “The biggest takeaways from this programme have been working alongside other manufacturers who all share the same challenges. Peer group sessions offered us the chance to share problems and advice based upon experience. That has been invaluable.”

Paul Edwards, Managing Director at Jonesco, said: “We are on a digital transformation journey which involves moving away from paper to an integrated digital approach with machine monitoring and analytics. The programme has supported our strategy development​, driven the opportunity to map our processes and scope projects, learn how to effectively identify, engage and manage stakeholders​, and armed us with some fantastic tools which we can embed into the business. It has been brilliant sharing our challenges with peers in the industry and helping each other to develop solutions.”

Gavin Newby, Technical Director at Prismo Global, said: “As a company we have always embraced technology to remain competitive and fuel our growth. We are now looking to technologies like AI to keep up with the pace of change and accelerate new product development. The programme has helped with our strategic development and given me the confidence to engage with the leadership team on the opportunities to secure their buy-in and cascade down to the whole business.”

Brian Holliday, Co-Chair of the Made Smarter Commission and MD of Siemens Digital Industries, attended the LDT showcase event at Engine Rooms at Birchwood Park, Warrington.

He said: “It was an absolute privilege to meet this latest group of creators and makers to complete our trailblazing Leading Digital Transformation programme and to listen to their inspirational stories. While these businesses operate in vastly different sectors, there is a consistency in the way they recognise the importance of people, process, strategy and adoption of technology.”

Since it was launched in 2023, the LDT programme has transformed 54 delegates into digitally-informed, empowered leaders armed with a bespoke digitalisation strategy. This is in addition to the 62 business leaders equipped with new digital skills through Made Smarter’s trailblazing leadership initiative run between 2019 and 2023.

Manufacturers across the North West are now encouraged to register their interest for the next series of programmes.

Ruth Hailwood, Made Smarter's Organisation and Workforce Development Specialist Adviser, said: “Made Smarter has taken a people-first approach to helping SME manufacturers adopt technology tools to take their businesses forward.

“Our Leading Digital Transformation programme is designed to be flexible for manufacturing leaders to fit around their busy schedules, allowing them to take time out of their business to reflect on the bigger picture and share ideas, experiences and opportunities with their peers in manufacturing.

“This supports leaders to take their entire organisation and people through digital transformation successfully and maximise the opportunities for their business.”

Since its launch in 2019, Made Smarter has supported over 2,500 manufacturers across the North West, helping them access expert digital advice, adoption strategies, and leadership development. Manufacturers in the region are encouraged to register for the next series of programmes to unlock new opportunities for digital transformation and growth.