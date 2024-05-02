Lytham hair salon shortlisted for multiple national business awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As a small enterprise, HEIR Salon has distinguished itself on a national scale, recognised not only for its innovative marketing and impactful community engagement but also for its overall excellence in salon operations. This significant recognition highlights the extraordinary talents within the salon's team, including the exceptional skills of a dedicated young apprentice and the exemplary leadership of their manager. Together, they exemplify HEIR Salon's commitment to excellence in every aspect of their work, making them a standout in the national hairdressing industry.

This year, the awards, sponsored by Treatwell, have acknowledged HEIR Salon’s dynamic marketing efforts, specifically highlighting the campaign focused on embracing natural curls.

This initiative not only showcased creative excellence but also supported community engagement through charity events with Live Like Ralph. These events empowered women to confidently wear their natural hair textures, further solidifying HEIR Salon’s commitment to inclusivity and beauty diversity.

Victoria Woods and Isabella Pasqualino celebrate the news!

Additionally, HEIR Salon celebrates the individual achievements of its team members: Isabella Pasqualino, who has brilliantly secured a spot as a finalist for Apprentice of the Year, and Victoria Woods, who has finalised for Manager of the Year. Both have demonstrated exceptional passion and expertise, distinguishing themselves among hundreds of entries across the UK.

Salon Directors Natalie Crank and Natasha Langthorne expressed their excitement, saying, “We are incredibly proud of our entire team! Being finalists in not just one, but four categories at such a respected event is a huge honour. We’re up against incredible competition, but we hope the judges recognise the drive and passion that fuels our incredible team. Winning could truly be a life-changing event for all of us.”

Jayne Lewis-Orr, Executive Director of the British Hairdressing Business Awards, commented on the nominations, “To make the shortlist, nominees must present not only an innovative and captivating entry but also demonstrate cohesive branding and solid customer focus. HEIR Salon has done this remarkably well across multiple categories. Their comprehensive approach and the team’s collective efforts have truly set them apart.”

The awards ceremony, which marks the 25th anniversary of the British Hairdressing Business Awards, will take place at London’s Park Plaza Westminster Bridge on Monday, July 3, 2023. With 17 trophies to be awarded, the event promises to be a celebration of the crème de la crème of the hairdressing business community.