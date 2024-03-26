Luxury five-bedroom show home now open in Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jones Homes has unveiled a luxury five-bedroom show home at its new development in the Lancashire village of Dolphinholme.

Visitors can now take a look inside the detached Latchford style house at Bowland Rise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The executive show home is one of 27 properties being built at the development off Abbeystead Road in the village, which sits on the edge of the Forest of Bowland.

The five-bedroom detached Latchford show home which has recently launched at Bowland Rise

Public open space, including a landscaped pond area, will be provided as part of the scheme, while Jones Homes is also providing funding of more than £180,000 towards local services and facilities.

Carol Barlow, Sales Director for Jones Homes Lancashire, said: “This collection of luxury homes at Bowland Rise has been designed to complement the character of the local area and reflect the style of existing properties in his charming and historic village.

“Now that we have opened the doors to the Latchford show home visitors can see for themselves the high-quality finish and specification they can expect with a new Jones Homes property. This impressive detached home features the kind of flexible layout which is popular with modern families, with a spacious open-plan kitchen, dining and family room plus a separate lounge which is bathed in light from the feature bay window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dolphinholme’s breathtaking location is on the edge of the Forest of Bowland and the easy access it offers to the M6, the historical city of Lancaster, and the pretty market town of Garstang, make it a highly sought-after village. Bowland Rise is providing much-needed homes on the private market for families who want to live here as well as affordable housing for local people who need a new home in the area.

The family living space at Bowland Rise’s Latchford show home

“Off plan reservations have already been taken at Bowland Rise and we expect interest to increase even further now that this executive show home has been opened to the public.”

Jones Homes is building 16 four and five-bedroom houses for private sale at Bowland Rise, alongside 11 two and three-bedroom affordable homes available for rent or shared ownership. Construction work began on the development in November 2022 and is due to be completed by the end of 2024.

As part of the planning agreement for Bowland Rise, Jones Homes is contributing £89,397 towards open space and play provision in Dolphinholme, including £33,747 towards the parish council’s tennis courts and bowling green, and £55,650 for the parish council’s play area. The housebuilder is also providing £92,247 for secondary school places in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is currently a choice of spacious four and five-bedroom homes available to reserve at Bowland Rise, with prices starting from £469,995.