Love Island star at grand opening of Briony Gorton's first Talliah Rose shop in her hometown Burnley
Love Island star Rosie Harrison was the star guest at the opening of Burnley's newest shop at the weekend.
Talliah Rose officially opened in The Mall in the town centre and 160 customers were welcomed through the doors on the first day.
The shop is the brainchild of Burnley's Briony Gorton who has built up her fashion empire from scratch.
Briony (26) said: "We have had an amazing response from the public so far.
"It means so much to me to have my first shop in the place where I grew up, where I worked and used to go out."
Briony's online clothing business is an international success with 211k followers on Instagram coupled with the 223k followers on her own personal account.
Briony's business took off when she bought £100 worth of fabric and ran up her design for a bikini. The custom made bikini, embellished with Swarovski crystals, sold out and within six months Briony had made £100,000 at the age of 20.