Longridge pub closes temporarily after staff are contacted by NHS Test and Trace

Staff at the popular pub in Market Place, at the top of Berry Lane, were alerted by the NHS Test and Trace app on Friday (June 11) after being potentially exposed to Covid-19.

Manager Kelvin Bardsley said all staff have since been tested and their results have come back negative.

But he said the pub will remain closed for a few days as a precaution and a deep clean will be carried out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dog Inn, Market Place, Longridge, has closed temporarily after staff were alerted by the NHS Test and Trace app to a possible exposure to Covid-19 on Friday (June 11). All staff have since tested negative. Pic: Google

After four days' closure, the Dog Inn is expected to reopen tomorrow (Tuesday, June 15), but will only serve drinks. It will resume serving meals on Thursday from 5pm.

Kevin said: "It is with great sadness but a sense of duty that we have made the decision to close the business having been contacted by the NHS track and trace app .

"We believe the risk to you the customers is negligible as all staff directly involved in the business have thankfully provided a negative Covid test, but having reviewed the associated risks and carrying on with our duty to be as compliant as possible during the pandemic, we feel we have no choice .

"We will undertake a thorough deep clean on Monday (June 14) and reopen for business on Tuesday, June 15 at 3pm for drinks.

"May we apologise for any inconvenience caused."

It is the latest venue that has been forced to close recently due to Covid-19, as cases continue to rise in Preston and South Ribble.

The Vic pub in Lostock Hall has also closed its doors for 10 days after its landlord tested positive at last weekend.

And last Tuesday (June 8), Wetherspoons said a total of 19 staff were self-isolating after an outbreak at its Twelve Tellers pub in Preston city centre.

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.