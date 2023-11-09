Longridge Does Christmas 2023: when and where is it happening and what events will be taking place

The popular Ribble Valley event invites local shops and independent food organisations to stay open a little later than usual and welcome shoppers to grab any Christmas gifts.

Late night shopping, delicious food stalls from independent businesses and lots of mulled wine is what can usually be expected from the popular Longridge Does Christmas event.

When is Longridge Does Christmas?

This year the high-street event will run on Thursday 30, November and can be found in the heart of Longridge on Berry Lane. Shops are expected to open in the town later than usual, with the event forecasted to run from 6pm-9pm on the mid-week evening.

Longirgde does Christmas 2018: Julie and Graham Mitton with twins Thomas and Eva, eight, have fun at the Longridge Does Christmas event, at Longridge Station.

What will be happening this year?

Co-ordinated by the town’s business group Love Longridge, the team behind the event are determined to build on last year’s enormous success allowing the community to come together once again. A Winter Wonderland will be created in the middle of the town at Towneley Gardens featuring market stalls, food vendors, Christmas music, live dance performances, illuminations, snow machines and of course a beautiful grotto for the big red guy to call home for the evening! A Christmas Fayre will be held at Longridge Primary School on Berry Lane and naturally there will be fabulous festive offerings from the town’s retailers. Add to this children’s amusements plus live music from Longridge Band.

What have organisers said?

Speaking for the business group, Gary Ward from Raymond James Ribble Valley commented: “This annual event has become a fixture in the town’s calendar and we sincerely hope residents and visitors will come along and (re)discover everything Longridge has to offer.

"The last few years have been tough for many well documented reasons and we are mindful at this time of those less fortunate than we may be. Longridge’s businesses have faced significant economic headwinds but they have adapted to new circumstances and continue to support our community through employment, sponsorship of events and clubs and business rates.