Late night shopping, delicious food stalls from independent businesses and lots of mulled wine is what can usually be expected from the popular Longridge Does Christmas event.

When is Longridge Does Christmas?

This year the high-street event will run on Thursday December 1 and can be found in the heart of Longridge on Berry Lane. Shops are expected to open in the town later than usual, with the event forecasted to run from 6pm-9pm on the mid-week evening.

Longirgde does Christmas 2018: Julie and Graham Mitton with twins Thomas and Eva, eight, have fun at the Longridge Does Christmas event, at Longridge Station.

Co-ordinated by the town’s business group Love Longridge, the team behind the event are determined to build on last year’s enormous success when COVID restrictions were lifted allowing the community to come together once again. A Winter Wonderland will be created in the middle of the town at Towneley Gardens featuring market stalls, food vendors, Christmas music, live dance performances, illuminations, snow machines and a Sant’a Grotto.

What will be happening?

A Christmas Fayre will be held at Longridge Primary School on Berry Lane and naturally, there will be fabulous festive offerings from the town’s retailers. Along with this, children’s amusements plus live music from Longridge Band, the choir, Elton John and George Michael tributes, and the evening looks set to be bigger and better than ever before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking for the business group, Gary Ward from Raymond James Ribble Valley, said: “This annual event has become a fixture in the town’s calendar and we sincerely hope residents and visitors will come along and (re)discover everything Longridge has to offer.