Lofty's nightclub is unrecognisable after refurb transformed it into new city centre restaurant
The owners of what was once known as Lofty's nightclub have completely transformed their business and reopened as 'Florianas' restaurant last week.
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 12:30 pm
The Post had an exclusive sneak-peek into the brand new restaurant before it officially opened last Friday, May 28.
Husband and wife duo Andrew and Naomi Foster said they no longer saw a future for their nightclub business, on Glover's Court, and decided to rebrand as a restaurant during the pandemic.
Flowery new venue Floriana's specialises in serving British, Spanish and Mediterranean cuisine and has hired Portuguese head chef Nuno Bettencourt-Camacho on board.
