Lofty's nightclub is unrecognisable after refurb transformed it into new city centre restaurant

The Post had an exclusive sneak-peek into the brand new restaurant before it officially opened last Friday, May 28.

Husband and wife duo Andrew and Naomi Foster said they no longer saw a future for their nightclub business, on Glover's Court, and decided to rebrand as a restaurant during the pandemic.

Flowery new venue Floriana's specialises in serving British, Spanish and Mediterranean cuisine and has hired Portuguese head chef Nuno Bettencourt-Camacho on board.