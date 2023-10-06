Local university design students awarded bursaries from Preston-based creative agency, Forepoint

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hamza Malik, Olivia Hayward and Shahzad Ansar, currently beginning their second year of UCLan's BA Hons Graphic Design course, were selected out of the entire cohort by judges from Preston-based creative and digital agency, Forepoint.

The Forepoint Award aims to support the next generation of creative talent in graphic design. Presented to the students by Forepoint Creative Partner, Keith Noble and Senior Designer Abi Stones, each bursary provides £1,000 which the students in their second year of study can use to purchase equipment, books, attend events, or anything to further their design education.

According to Forepoint Creative Partner Keith Noble, the recipients were chosen based on ‘blind’ portfolio assessments of their first year work, alongside their reported attendance and attitude. "In our opinion, these qualities are equally important in the creative industry," he stated. “Forepoint has a long history of engagement with UCLan's graphic design course through portfolio reviews, work placements, and setting industry briefs. The Forepoint Award Bursary is the latest initiative in their mission to give back to the creative design education community.”

UCLan students recieving bursaries from Forepoint's Keith Noble and Abi Stones