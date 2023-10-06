Local Tech and Security company relocates to high street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The business which started in a back bedroom of a house in Leyland has been running since 2018 and over the years has seen steady growth but recently had its eye on a new venture that saw it throw caution to the wind and open its first high street shop.

Harry Solutions provides IT Services, CCTV and Security, and Networks to homes and businesses around the northwest. First established in 2018 the idea was to "create a suitable and reliable IT support and consultancy company that serves SMEs around Lancashire"

Since its incorporation the business has gone on to add home and business CCTV to its list of services and this is what fuelled the move from their office on Sandy Lane to a shop on the corner of Leyland Lane and Golden hill Lane.

The director Pete said: "Not only does the move give us four times more space than we had before but it also gives our customers and clients the ability to come in and speak with our staff about their CCTV or security requirements."