A local distillery is celebrating after their Fairham Signature Gin was chosen as the house pour at the new ASK Italian restaurant in Preston.

ASK Italian’s latest restaurant opened in April at the Animate leisure complex, bringing a slice of Italy to the heart of Preston.

As part of its community-focused initiative, ASK Italian champions local gin producers, selecting the best after tasting, meeting suppliers and learning their stories.

Fairham Signature Gin displayed on the new ASK Italian bar | Contributed

The ASK Italian team in Preston collaborated with Fairham Gin to feature it as the signature gin in their drinks menu.

Ellis McKeown said: “To be approached and selected by a high-profile restaurant chain such as ASK Italian is something for us to celebrate.

“Not many companies of this size give this sort of opportunity to local producers and its refreshing to see.” Says Ellis McKeown.”

Fairham Gin, distilled by Ellis and Liam, was launched in 2021 in Penwortham and named after Fairham Avenue where the distillery began.

ASK Italian’s new Preston restaurant is the 67th location across the UK, with murals by North-West artist Jazz Stan inspired by Italy’s Lombardy region.

Fairham Signature Gin will be featured on the menu as a G&T and in signature cocktails. | Contributed

Fairham Signature Gin is part of the drinks menu, with guests enjoying gin and tonics or trying two new local gin cocktails: Candy Cloud Bramble and Elderflower Burst.

ASK Italian Marketing Director, Corinne Prior, said: “We may be a large family of restaurants, but we know that each ASK Italian is different and serves its own unique community, which is why we’ve got a local gin listed on the menu in each of our restaurants.

“Supporting local enterprise by making these connections has been a great for our teams & our customers.

“We’re so pleased to have partnered with Fairham Gin, who have been incredibly welcoming, to bring the spirit of Preston – literally – into our newest opening.”

In 2022, Fairham Signature Gin was awarded a coveted 1-star at the renowned Great Taste Awards, praised for its "perfect citrus-laden G&T experience."

Liam (left) and Ellis (right) visit the new ASK Italian restaurant. | Contributed

“With our Signature Gin being selected above other competition within Lancashire is fantastic, it’ll be a proud moment for us to see our gin on the menu and being enjoyed by customers,” Liam Stemson added.

“Signature is a true contemporary London Dry gin exploding with fresh, smooth, citrus – perfect for Italian cuisine.”

ASK Italian’s new Preston venue offers Italian-inspired dishes for friends and families to enjoy.

Visit at Animate, Tenterfield Street, Preston, PR1 2BL.