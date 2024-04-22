Local businessman retires.
Peter has worked in the building since the mid 70s when the business was part of Harrisons Engineering. Later becoming Harrisons Welding and Engineering Supplies .
He had become a fixture in Clitheroe providing vital welding and engineering supplies to many local firms surrounding area. He has been a lifeline to many farmers particularly during the pandemic.
He was both knowledgeable of industry and an asset to the community. Often with a dose of good humour .
Peter has employed many people over the years, his most recent staff being Carol (accounts), Eric and Andrew (their total service is over 50 years). He has also employed his son Neil with help from grandsons Toro and Luca in between their studies.
Peter would like to thank his customers for their loyalty over the years. Without them the business would not have been possible.
He will now be able to devote more time to gardening, working on his cars and bee keeping.