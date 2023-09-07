4 . Astley Illuminated

Astley Illuminated - 10th November - Set within the beautiful surroundings of Astley Park, Astley Hall is a Grade I listed historic house from Tudor and early Stuart England. Each year, for one evening only, this fantastic building is transformed with brilliant LED spotlights and over 200 candles, inside and out, head down to experience this spectacular event whilst enjoying evening entertainment and a glass of mulled wine. The event will feature an intergalactic light show, performances and more. Taking place in two one hour blocks, the show is perfect for an evening out in the historic market town of Chorley. Prices: Free Photo: Google