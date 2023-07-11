News you can trust since 1886
Leyland's £38m town centre transformation has begun

The latest phase in Leyland town centre’s £38m facelift centre has got under way.
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Jul 2023, 15:56 BST- 2 min read

Site investigation work is taking place on the Ecroyd Street Car Park and in surrounding areas.

It is all part of the transformation of the town which is taking place after South Ribble Borough Council’s successful bid for cash from the government’s Towns Fund back in 2021. That secured £25m for the proposed revamp, with the authority providing the remainder of the cash to deliver the scheme in full.

The project will see:

Pictured on site in Leyland town centre: (L-R) Sutcliffe Projects Limited director William Baldwin; Charles Hadcock, chair of Leyland Town Deal; and Cllr Paul Foster, leader of South Ribble Borough Council and Leyland Town Deal board memberPictured on site in Leyland town centre: (L-R) Sutcliffe Projects Limited director William Baldwin; Charles Hadcock, chair of Leyland Town Deal; and Cllr Paul Foster, leader of South Ribble Borough Council and Leyland Town Deal board member
Pictured on site in Leyland town centre: (L-R) Sutcliffe Projects Limited director William Baldwin; Charles Hadcock, chair of Leyland Town Deal; and Cllr Paul Foster, leader of South Ribble Borough Council and Leyland Town Deal board member
***the creation of a new market square and a refurbishment of the market itself;

***a radical redesign of its main shopping street, Hough Lane, by introducing ‘shared space’ similar to that on Preston’s Fishergate;

***and the construction of a business and skills hub to be known as BASE2.

Once the first phase of the site investigation is completed, the next stage will be the demolition of the former NFM Iddons factory, which will make way for BASE2, as well as residential developments and a new car park.

Charles Hadcock, chair of Leyland Town Deal Board said of the latest developments: “It is great to see the Leyland Town Deal moving forward with work already started on this phase to prepare the site and the demolition work to follow on very soon afterwards.”

South Ribble Borough Council leader Paul Foster added: “I am really pleased to see this scheme moving to the next stage. The Town Deal funding is a great opportunity to bring much needed investment to Leyland town centre and progress on the scheme brings the prospect of improved economic benefits closer to reality.”

The six planning applications connected with the scheme were all approved earlier this year.

William Baldwin, director of Sutcliffe Projects Limited, which is undertaking the latest works, said of his firm’s involvement: “The Leyland Town deal aims to support business growth, the regeneration of the local town centre, and improvements in infrastructure - pillars we are immensely proud to align ourselves with at Sutcliffe.

“For that reason, we are very proud to have carried out the site investigation work on this project, in what will be a groundbreaking deal for the local area.”

