PACCAR Parts’ Leyland team has won the company’s coveted Gold Medal award – beating competition in Brisbane, Las Vegas and Panama City.

PACCAR Parts operates from two-state-of the art facilities alongside Leyland Trucks, with both companies part of PACCAR.

What do they do?

Staff at PACCAR Parts, Leyland

PACCAR is a leader in the field of distribution, sales and marketing of aftermarket parts for heavy- and medium-duty trucks, trailers, buses, and engines.

Past year’s success

During the last 12 months, PACCAR Parts in Leyland expanded its market with a record 10 per cent increase in UK and EU sales, achieved excellent safety standards, improved efficiency and performance, and expanded its processing capacity.

Its Gold Medal award celebrates safety, quality, delivery and cost, and the Leyland team came out on top in each of those four categories.

Shane Christie, UK distribution centre manager at PACCAR Parts, said: “It is remarkable to win two medals back-to-back and have two consecutive record years. We are immensely proud of the team here in Leyland and the effort they put in day in, day out to deliver amazing results.

“This success is down to a culture of teamwork and dedication to continuous improvement. Winning the Gold Medal award is a direct result of every single person and department in PACCAR Parts working together, having aligned common goals, being resilient and having a can-do attitude.