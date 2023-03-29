News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Paul O’Grady death: Queen Consort ‘deeply saddened’ by news
42 minutes ago Paul O’Grady tribute ‘For the Love of Paul O’Grady’ will air on ITV
4 hours ago NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when
6 hours ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady
6 hours ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany
7 hours ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star

Leyland truck parts business named 'best in the world'

A Leyland distribution centre is celebrating being named ‘best in the world’.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 29th Mar 2023, 15:45 BST- 2 min read

PACCAR Parts’ Leyland team has won the company’s coveted Gold Medal award – beating competition in Brisbane, Las Vegas and Panama City.

PACCAR Parts operates from two-state-of the art facilities alongside Leyland Trucks, with both companies part of PACCAR.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

What do they do?

Staff at PACCAR Parts, Leyland
Staff at PACCAR Parts, Leyland
Staff at PACCAR Parts, Leyland
Most Popular

PACCAR is a leader in the field of distribution, sales and marketing of aftermarket parts for heavy- and medium-duty trucks, trailers, buses, and engines.

Past year’s success

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During the last 12 months, PACCAR Parts in Leyland expanded its market with a record 10 per cent increase in UK and EU sales, achieved excellent safety standards, improved efficiency and performance, and expanded its processing capacity.

Read More
Botany Bay to be used to store trucks for up to three years - but operator pledg...

CLICK here for why Leyland railway sidings have been reopened for the first time in 26 years

Its Gold Medal award celebrates safety, quality, delivery and cost, and the Leyland team came out on top in each of those four categories.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shane Christie, UK distribution centre manager at PACCAR Parts, said: “It is remarkable to win two medals back-to-back and have two consecutive record years. We are immensely proud of the team here in Leyland and the effort they put in day in, day out to deliver amazing results.

“This success is down to a culture of teamwork and dedication to continuous improvement. Winning the Gold Medal award is a direct result of every single person and department in PACCAR Parts working together, having aligned common goals, being resilient and having a can-do attitude.

“Following two record years, we are now excited to welcome the next challenge: continuing our success and maintaining our position as the best performing PACCAR Parts distribution centre in the world.”

LeylandLas Vegas